5x Oscar-winner Terms of Endearment (1983) has been remastered for release in 4k Ultra HD

Terms of Endearment (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Paramount Home Media has officially announced the release of 5x Oscar-winning film Terms of Endearment (1983) in 4k Ultra HD. The film arrives on November 14, 2023, as part of the Paramount Presents series of restored films.

Along with 2160p Ultra HD Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray copies, the edition also includes access to a Digital Copy of the film, as well as a brand-new Filmmaker Focus with James L. Brooks.

Numbered #42 in the Paramount Presents collection, Terms of Endearment is only the eighth film to be released on 4k UHD Blu-ray. Other films in 4k include Hustle & Flow, Red Eye, Double Jeopardy, and War of the Worlds (1953).

Terms of Endearment (1983) on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy has a list price of $39.99. Buy on Amazon

Terms of Endearment (1983) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition Buy on Amazon

Official Release

James L. Brooks produced, wrote the screenplay (based on the novel by Larry McMurtry), and made his directorial debut with TERMS OF ENDEARMENT, which ultimately earned 11 Academy Award® nominations and won for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Shirley MacLaine), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Jack Nicholson), and Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium.

Both critically acclaimed and a box-office blockbuster, TERMS OF ENDEARMENT features a powerhouse cast including Debra Winger, Shirley MacLaine, Jack Nicholson, Danny DeVito, and John Lithgow. Originally released on November 23, 1983, the enduring classic follows the ups and downs of a mother-daughter relationship with honesty, heart, and humor.

This Paramount Presents release includes the film in sparkling 4K Ultra HD, with a transfer from the original camera negative reviewed and approved by Brooks. The set includes a 4K Ultra HD Disc, a Blu-ray Disc™, access to a Digital copy of the film, as well as a brand-new Filmmaker Focus with James L. Brooks. In this newly recorded interview, Brooks reflects on the challenges and excitement that came with being a first-time director, including getting directing critiques from Jack Nicholson. He also discusses the casting process and the film’s amazing performances. The set also includes a legacy commentary with director James L. Brooks, co-producer Penney Finkelman Cox, and production designer Polly Platt, as well as the theatrical trailer.