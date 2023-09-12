HomeDigital HDBarbie Is Now Available To Purchase & Rent, Plus Bonus Materials Revealed
Digital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

Barbie Is Now Available To Purchase & Rent, Plus Bonus Materials Revealed

HD Report
0
Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, movie still 3
Barbie starring Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, & Ryan Gosling Buy on Amazon

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie (2023) is now available to purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The home media release pre-dates the physical media releases of the film on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD (release date pending).

How much is Barbie? The early premiere of the film in digital is $29.99 (Buy) or $24.99 (Rent) from popular retailers including Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu, as well as TV service providers. Premium providers such as Kaleidescape have pre-orders priced $44.99.

Bonus materials are included with the purchase from select sellers. There are six featurettes that total 45 minutes and 7 seconds available with Apple TV, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

Bonus Materials

  1. It’s a Weird World (5m 3s)
  2. All-Star Barbie Party (4m 57s)
  3. Musical Make-Believe (9m 11s)
  4. Becoming Barbie (6m 29s)
  5. Welcome to Barbie Land (12m 1s)
  6. Playing Dress-Up: An Extended Look at the Costumes of Barbie (7m 26s)

Where To Buy

  • Amazon Prime Video Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99 Amazon
  • Apple TV Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • Google Play Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • Microsoft Movies & TV Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • Vudu TV Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • YouTube Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*

*Includes bonus material

Barbie has made over $1.4B million at the worldwide box office and just surpassed Warner Bros. feature The Dark Knight as the company’s highest-grossing domestic release. The film was directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written Noah Baumbach, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Previous article
Barbie is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Warner Bros 100 Years!

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Digital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

Barbie Is Now Available To Purchase & Rent, Plus Bonus Materials Revealed

HD Report
0
Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, movie still 3

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie (2023) is now available to purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The home media release pre-dates the physical media releases of the film on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD (release date pending).

How much is Barbie? The early premiere of the film in digital is $29.99 (Buy) or $24.99 (Rent) from popular retailers including Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu, as well as TV service providers. Premium providers such as Kaleidescape have pre-orders priced $44.99.

Bonus materials are included with the purchase from select sellers. There are six featurettes that total 45 minutes and 7 seconds available with Apple TV, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

Bonus Materials

  1. It’s a Weird World (5m 3s)
  2. All-Star Barbie Party (4m 57s)
  3. Musical Make-Believe (9m 11s)
  4. Becoming Barbie (6m 29s)
  5. Welcome to Barbie Land (12m 1s)
  6. Playing Dress-Up: An Extended Look at the Costumes of Barbie (7m 26s)

Where To Buy

  • Amazon Prime Video Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99 Amazon
  • Apple TV Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • Google Play Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • Microsoft Movies & TV Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • Vudu TV Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • YouTube Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*

*Includes bonus material

Barbie has made over $1.4B million at the worldwide box office and just surpassed Warner Bros. feature The Dark Knight as the company’s highest-grossing domestic release. The film was directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written Noah Baumbach, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Previous article
Barbie is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us!



Hot Blu-rays!

WandaVision: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray

Soundbar Deals

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

Digital HDDigital UHDFeaturedNews

Barbie Is Now Available To Purchase & Rent, Plus Bonus Materials Revealed

HD Report
0
Barbie starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, movie still 3

Warner Bros. Pictures’ Barbie (2023) is now available to purchase in digital formats including 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The home media release pre-dates the physical media releases of the film on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD (release date pending).

How much is Barbie? The early premiere of the film in digital is $29.99 (Buy) or $24.99 (Rent) from popular retailers including Apple iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu, as well as TV service providers. Premium providers such as Kaleidescape have pre-orders priced $44.99.

Bonus materials are included with the purchase from select sellers. There are six featurettes that total 45 minutes and 7 seconds available with Apple TV, Microsoft Movies, and Vudu.

Bonus Materials

  1. It’s a Weird World (5m 3s)
  2. All-Star Barbie Party (4m 57s)
  3. Musical Make-Believe (9m 11s)
  4. Becoming Barbie (6m 29s)
  5. Welcome to Barbie Land (12m 1s)
  6. Playing Dress-Up: An Extended Look at the Costumes of Barbie (7m 26s)

Where To Buy

  • Amazon Prime Video Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99 Amazon
  • Apple TV Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • Google Play Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • Microsoft Movies & TV Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • Vudu TV Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*
  • YouTube Rent: $24.99 | Buy $29.99*

*Includes bonus material

Barbie has made over $1.4B million at the worldwide box office and just surpassed Warner Bros. feature The Dark Knight as the company’s highest-grossing domestic release. The film was directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written Noah Baumbach, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Previous article
Barbie is up for pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]
HD Report

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Hot Blu-rays!

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on Blu-ray

4k HDR TV Deals

Warner Bros 100

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved