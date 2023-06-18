How To Watch 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story, Including 4k UHD

Yellowstone is arguably the best show on Paramount Network, but the spinoff series 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story premiered in December 2021 exclusively on Paramount’s streaming network Paramount+, adding some confusion for fans of the parent series.

But the series is premiering tonight, June 18th, 2023 on Paramount Network. That means subscribers to the cable network can watch the first episode of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story on their TV or mobile device using the Paramount Network app. Here are the ways to watch the series.

Cable/Satellite Providers

Subscribers to Paramount Network through TV service providers can watch episodes of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story episodes on TVs, PCs, and apps. App and website users just need to authenticate the channel with TV service provider credentials. Episodes of 1883 are aired/streamed in HD (1080i) resolution.

Digital & 4k UHD

1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story episodes can be streamed on Paramount+ or purchased from digital retailers such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Vudu. Episodes are typically $1.99 (SD), $2.99 (HD), or $3.99 (UHD) each or available in full-season bundles. The only way to watch 1883 in 4k UHD is by streaming on Paramount+ or purchasing the digital episodes.

CMT

1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story is also scheduled to premiere on CMT on June 25th, 2023 where episodes air in 1080i (HD).

Blu-ray/DVD

1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story is available to own on Blu-ray and DVD, and therefore not susceptible to changes in network and streaming carriers. The series released to physical media on August 30, 2022.

1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story

The other Yellowstone spin-off series, 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, is also only available on Paramount+ but releases on Blu-ray and DVD on August 8, 2023. The series will hopefully end up on Paramount Network in the near future.