The Flash is up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray & DVD

The Flash 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital (artwork pending) at Buy on Amazon.

Warner Bros. Pictures’ The Flash just released to theaters in the US on June 16 and is now available to pre-order in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD.

The release date, bonus material, and standard packaging artwork are coming soon.

The Flash is list-priced $39.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $29.98 (Blu-ray) at Amazon.

Exclusive 4k Blu-ray editions will also release from Best Buy and Walmart.

Description: Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life.

