Rain Man 4k Blu-ray Release Pushed Back Again

Rain Man (1987) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray 2-disc edition Buy on Amazon

The 4k Blu-ray release of 4x Oscar-winning drama Rain Man (1988) has been pushed back once again. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition from MVD Marquee Collection was originally scheduled to arrive on February 21, but that date was moved to May 30. Now, the edition has been dated for arrival on June 13, 2023.

In Ultra HD, Rain Man is presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, and Spanish Mono.

Bonus features on the 4k Blu-ray include optional audio commentary and the original theatrical trailer. More extras can be found on the Blu-ray Disc including the 22-minute featurette The Journey of Rain Man and 20-minute featurette Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition of Rain Man is priced $34.99 (List: $49.99) and the new 1080p Blu-ray edition $17.99 (List: $24.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

DISC ONE: 4K ULTRA HD DISC

4K Ultra High Definition (2160p) presentation of the main feature in 1.85:1 aspect ratio. (HD master created and provided by MGM was scanned in 4K from the original camera negative and was approved by director Barry Levinson)

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono

Optional English SDH Subtitles

Audio Commentary by Director Barry Levinson

Audio Commentary by Writer Barry Morrow

Audio Commentary by Writer Ronald Bass

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:13)

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY DISC

High Definition (1080p) presentation of the main feature in 1.85:1 aspect ratio.

Audio Commentary by Director Barry Levinson

Audio Commentary by Writer Barry Morrow

Audio Commentary by Writer Ronald Bass

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, French 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio, Spanish Mono

Optional English SDH Subtitles, Spanish Subtitles, French Subtitles

‘The Journey of Rain Man’ featurette (SD, 22:07)

‘Lifting the Fog: A Look at the Mysteries of Autism’ featurette (SD, 20:13)

Deleted Scene (SD, 2:10)

Original Theatrical Trailer (HD, 2:13)

* Special Features May Not Be Rated, Closed Captioned Or In High Definition.