Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs 4k Blu-ray Release Pushed Back

Previously scheduled to release on April 25, 2023, Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs 4k Blu-ray upgrade will now arrive on May 30, 2023, from Shout! Factory.
The Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray feature new presentations from restorations of the original camera negatives, along with an English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 or DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.
Bonus features on both the 4k and 2k Blu-ray include audio commentary and interviews. On the 4k Blu-ray, filmmaker Jeffrey Reddick recalls the lasting impact of the film. Additional extras are included on the Blu-ray such as What Lies Beneath featurette, a vintage making-of featurette, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.
The People Under the Stairs 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.
Special Features
4k Blu-ray (Disc 1)
- NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
- Audio Commentary with director Wes Craven
- Audio Commentary with actors Brandon Adams, A.J. Langer, Sean Whalen and Yan Birch
- Audio Commentary with actor Brandon Adams, moderated by Calum Waddell
- Fear, Freud & Class Warfare – an interview with Wes Craven
- Behind Closed Doors – an interview with actress A.J. Langer
- Silent But Deadly – an interview with actor Sean Whalen
- Underneath the Floorboards – filmmaker Jeffrey Reddick recalls the lasting impact of the film
- Theatrical Trailer
Blu-ray (Disc 2)
- NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
- Audio Commentary with director Wes Craven
- Audio Commentary with actors Brandon Adams, A.J. Langer, Sean Whalen and Yan Birch
- Audio Commentary with actor Brandon Adams, moderated by Calum Waddell
- House Mother – an interview with actress Wendy Robie
- What Lies Beneath: The Effects of THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS
- House of Horrors – an interview with cinematographer Sandi Sissel
- Settling the Score – an interview with composer Don Peake
- Behind-the-Scenes footage
- Theatrical Trailer
- TV Spots
- Vintage Making-of Featurette
- Original Storyboards
- Still Gallery