Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs 4k Blu-ray Release Pushed Back

By HD Report
The People Under the Stairs (1991) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Previously scheduled to release on April 25, 2023, Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs 4k Blu-ray upgrade will now arrive on May 30, 2023, from Shout! Factory.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray feature new presentations from restorations of the original camera negatives, along with an English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 or DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Bonus features on both the 4k and 2k Blu-ray include audio commentary and interviews. On the 4k Blu-ray, filmmaker Jeffrey Reddick recalls the lasting impact of the film. Additional extras are included on the Blu-ray such as What Lies Beneath featurette, a vintage making-of featurette, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

The People Under the Stairs 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

4k Blu-ray (Disc 1)

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM
  • Audio Commentary with director Wes Craven
  • Audio Commentary with actors Brandon Adams, A.J. Langer, Sean Whalen and Yan Birch
  • Audio Commentary with actor Brandon Adams, moderated by Calum Waddell
  • Fear, Freud & Class Warfare – an interview with Wes Craven
  • Behind Closed Doors – an interview with actress A.J. Langer
  • Silent But Deadly – an interview with actor Sean Whalen
  • Underneath the Floorboards – filmmaker Jeffrey Reddick recalls the lasting impact of the film
  • Theatrical Trailer

Blu-ray (Disc 2)

  • NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE
  • Audio Commentary with director Wes Craven
  • Audio Commentary with actors Brandon Adams, A.J. Langer, Sean Whalen and Yan Birch
  • Audio Commentary with actor Brandon Adams, moderated by Calum Waddell
  • House Mother – an interview with actress Wendy Robie
  • What Lies Beneath: The Effects of THE PEOPLE UNDER THE STAIRS
  • House of Horrors – an interview with cinematographer Sandi Sissel
  • Settling the Score – an interview with composer Don Peake
  • Behind-the-Scenes footage
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • TV Spots
  • Vintage Making-of Featurette
  • Original Storyboards
  • Still Gallery

