Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs 4k Blu-ray Release Pushed Back

The People Under the Stairs (1991) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Previously scheduled to release on April 25, 2023, Wes Craven’s The People Under the Stairs 4k Blu-ray upgrade will now arrive on May 30, 2023, from Shout! Factory.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray feature new presentations from restorations of the original camera negatives, along with an English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 or DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Bonus features on both the 4k and 2k Blu-ray include audio commentary and interviews. On the 4k Blu-ray, filmmaker Jeffrey Reddick recalls the lasting impact of the film. Additional extras are included on the Blu-ray such as What Lies Beneath featurette, a vintage making-of featurette, behind-the-scenes footage, and more.

The People Under the Stairs 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition is priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

4k Blu-ray (Disc 1)

NEW 4K RESTORATION FROM THE ORIGINAL CAMERA NEGATIVE

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

Audio Commentary with director Wes Craven

Audio Commentary with actors Brandon Adams, A.J. Langer, Sean Whalen and Yan Birch

Audio Commentary with actor Brandon Adams, moderated by Calum Waddell

Fear, Freud & Class Warfare – an interview with Wes Craven

Behind Closed Doors – an interview with actress A.J. Langer

Silent But Deadly – an interview with actor Sean Whalen

Underneath the Floorboards – filmmaker Jeffrey Reddick recalls the lasting impact of the film

Theatrical Trailer

Blu-ray (Disc 2)