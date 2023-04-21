Yellowstone Season 5 – Part 1 Blu-ray/DVD Release Date, Disc Specs, & Bonus Features

Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 1 Buy on Amazon

The fifth season of Yellowstone will release on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The 4-disc editions from Paramount Home Media include the first eight episodes of the fifth season which premiered on Nov. 13th and ended on Dec. 25th, 2022.

Bonus features include over 3 hours of exclusive special features such as Undeniable Passion: Beth & Rip/Monica & Kayce, Musical Composers Brian Tyler & Breton Vivian, and Giving Everything to This Land: Yellowstone Returns, as well as more extras listed below.

On Blu-ray Disc, Yellowstone is presented in Full HD (1080p) at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 with subtitles in English SDH. On DVD, the show is presented in 480p in 16:1 widescreen aspect ratio with Dolby Digital 5.1 and subtitles in English SDH.

Yellowstone: Season 5 – Part 1 on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $33.99), while the DVD is priced $19.99 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.

Special Features

Undeniable Passion: Beth & Rip/Monica & Kayce (Only on DVD & Blu-ray – Incl. exclusive interviews)

Musical Composers Brian Tyler & Breton Vivian (Only on DVD & Blu-ray – Incl. exclusive interviews)

Giving Everything to This Land: Yellowstone Returns (Only on DVD & Blu-ray)

Inside Yellowstone: Season 5

Inside the Real Yellowstone Ranch

Yellowstone: Inside the Phenomenon

Behind the Story for every episode

Stories from the Bunkhouse for every episode

Last November, Paramount released Yellowstone: The Dutton Legacy Collection Limited Edition Giftset – a 16-disc boxed set that also includes the first season of 1883: A Yellowstone Origin Story.

Yellowstone was created by John Linson and Taylor Sheridan. The series stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, and Wes Bentley.

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1 Blu-ray specs

