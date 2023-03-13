How To Watch Everything Everywhere All At Once

Want to know how to watch 7x Oscar-winner Everything Everywhere All At Once? Here’s a breakdown of streaming, Blu-ray/DVD, and on-demand digital options available for home viewing.

After being nominated for 11 Academy Awards, Everything Everywhere All At Once took home a total of 7 Oscars including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor. The film also won an Oscar for Best Directing, a collaboration between Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

So how can you watch Everything Everywhere All At Once at home? Let’s take a look at all the options.

On Showtime

Everything Everywhere All At Once is currently part of the Showtime library of movies. If you have a subscription to Showtime (standalone or part of a bundle) the movie is free to watch on the linear cable channel, On-Demand, or streaming with the Showtime app. Best of all, the movie streams in 4k (2160p) resolution and 5.1 audio.

Digital

You can stream or download Everything Everywhere All At Once after purchasing from a digital movie provider such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Vudu. The movie is currently priced $19.99 to purchase in Digital SD/HD/UHD resolution and features 4k Dolby Vision video and Dolby Atmos audio (with select retailers).

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD

The best way to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once is on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The disc editions of the movie were released on July 22, 2022. On 4k Blu-ray, Everything Everywhere All At Once is presented in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos immersive audio.

On-Demand

You can purchase Everything Everywhere All At Once with select TV providers or watch it On-Demand with a Showtime premium channel subscription.

Rental

Everything Everywhere All At Once is not yet available to rent in digital formats. However, you may find the movie in DVD or Blu-ray at a local Redbox kiosk.