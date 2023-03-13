Take 48% Off Blink 4-Camera Outdoor Wireless Security System 

Want a deal on a Blink outdoor security system? Right now Amazon has the 4-Camera 3rd-generation Outdoor wireless security camera system on sale for just $144.99. That’s a discount of 48% off the list price of $249.99!

The Blink outdoor security cameras are weather-resistant, HD quality, and feature two-year battery life, motion detection, and easy set up in just minutes. You can also store video clips and photos in the cloud with the Blink Subscription Plan or save clips locally on a USB flash drive.

The Blink system works with Alexa so you can use your voice to monitor your home through Alexa-enabled devices. The kit includes 3 Blink Outdoor cameras and one Sync Module 2. Jump over to Amazon to grab this deal while it lasts!