Star Wars Trilogy Exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Editions Packaging Art Revealed

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition at Best Buy

The original Star Wars Trilogy is releasing in exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions to celebrate Disney’s 100th anniversary in 2023. Here is a look at the packaging, release date, and list prices.

We’ve finally got the packaging artwork for the Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBooks releasing exclusively in the US at Best Buy. The original trilogy includes Star Wars: A New Hope (1977), Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983).

The 3-disc combo editions present each movie on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, along with a Bonus Blu-ray Disc. Codes to redeem digital copies are also included.

All three exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions arrive in stores on May 2, 2023. Each 3-disc 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is priced $29.99 US.

The Star Wars franchise films were previously released on 4k Blu-ray in March 2020 in The Skywalker Saga 9-Film Collection and in single title editions from Disney/Buena Vista.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition at Best Buy