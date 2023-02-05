Home4k Blu-rayNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Legion of...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Legion of Super-Heroes, Three Colors Trilogy & More

By HD Report
0
new blu-ray feb 7 2023

This week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits stores in several disc versions including a Cinematic Universe Edition, Blu-ray/Digital Combo, two exclusive Best Buy 4k SteelBooks, and a Walmart 4k Blu-ray exclusive with collectible Enamel Pin.

The trilogy Blue, White, Red: Three Colors by Krzysztof Kieslowski has been restored in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The 6-disc collection includes the films on 3 separate 4k Blu-ray Discs along with 3 Blu-ray Discs with special features.

Also on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is DC’s new animated feature Legion of Super-Heroes in combo editions from Warner/SDS that include Digital Copies via Movies Anywhere (the 4k Blu-ray combo also includes a Blu-ray copy).

On Blu-ray, the Japanese anime series Kamen Rider Ryuki: The Complete Series arrives in an 8-disc set from Shout! Factory that includes the director’s cut of the final episode. And, a Jet Li 2 Movie Collection with Fist Of Legend and Tai Chi Master is available in a 2-disc set with new audio options on both films and new subtitles options on Fist of Legend.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 7, 2023

4k Blu-ray

1080p Blu-ray

Previous articleNetflix Launches New Feature To Manage Users & Password Sharing
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2023 HD Report All Rights Reserved