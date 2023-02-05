New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Legion of Super-Heroes, Three Colors Trilogy & More

This week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits stores in several disc versions including a Cinematic Universe Edition, Blu-ray/Digital Combo, two exclusive Best Buy 4k SteelBooks, and a Walmart 4k Blu-ray exclusive with collectible Enamel Pin.
The trilogy Blue, White, Red: Three Colors by Krzysztof Kieslowski has been restored in 4k with Dolby Vision HDR and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. The 6-disc collection includes the films on 3 separate 4k Blu-ray Discs along with 3 Blu-ray Discs with special features.
Also on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray is DC’s new animated feature Legion of Super-Heroes in combo editions from Warner/SDS that include Digital Copies via Movies Anywhere (the 4k Blu-ray combo also includes a Blu-ray copy).
On Blu-ray, the Japanese anime series Kamen Rider Ryuki: The Complete Series arrives in an 8-disc set from Shout! Factory that includes the director’s cut of the final episode. And, a Jet Li 2 Movie Collection with Fist Of Legend and Tai Chi Master is available in a 2-disc set with new audio options on both films and new subtitles options on Fist of Legend.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Feb. 7, 2023
4k Blu-ray
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – Cinematic Universe Edition
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [Wakanda] – Best Buy SteelBook
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [Talokan] – Best Buy SteelBook
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Walmart Exclusive w/Enamel Pin
- Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Legion of Super-Heroes (2023) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital
- The Return of Swamp Thing (1989) – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Three Colors Trilogy: Blue, White, Red – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- Warm Bodies (2013) – Best Buy SteelBook
1080p Blu-ray
- .com for Murder (2001)
- A Woman Kills (1968)
- Becky (2020) Special Edition
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) – Blu-ray/Digital
- Bubba Ho-Tep (2002) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray NEW
- Chicago (2002) – 20th Anniversary SteelBook
- Jet Li 2 Movie Collection: Fist Of Legend & Tai Chi Master
- Joe Pickett: Season 1
- Kamen Rider Ryuki: The Complete Series 8-disc edition
- Legion of Super-Heroes (2023) Blu-ray/Digital
- Mardi Gras Massacre (1978) Special Edition
- Spoiler Alert (2022) Blu-ray/Digital
- The Return of Swamp Thing (1989) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray
- The Vagrant (1992)
- Three Colors Trilogy: Blue, White, Red 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray