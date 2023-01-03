Longmire: The Complete Series is releasing in a 21-Disc Blu-ray Set

Longmire: The Complete Series 21-disc Blu-ray Set Buy on Amazon

Longmire: The Complete Series is releasing in a 21-disc Blu-ray Disc set from Warner Bros. on Feb. 14, 2023, containing all 63 episodes from 6 seasons.

Developed by John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin, Longmire premiered on June 3, 2012 on the A&E network. The show aired through three seasons on A&E but was picked up by Netflix for seasons four through six.

On Blu-ray Disc, the episodes are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channels. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Longmire: The Complete Series Blu-ray boxed set has a list price of $110.49 US.

Synopsis: Based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by Craig Johnson, Longmire stars Australian actor Robert Taylor as Walt Longmire, the dedicated and unflappable sheriff of Absaroka County, Wyoming. A man in psychic repair after the murder of his wife, Longmire buries his loss behind a brave face and dry wit. At the urging of his daughter, Cady (Cassidy Freeman), and close friend and confidant Henry Standing Bear (Lou Diamond Phillips), he sets out to rebuild his personal and professional life one step at a time. But with his county in turmoil, Sheriff Longmire relies on his loyal deputies Vic Moretti (Katee Sackhoff), Branch Connally (Bailey Chase) and the Ferg (Adam Bartley). At the end of the day, it’s Longmire’s job to keep the peace in Big Sky Country in this contemporary crime thriller.