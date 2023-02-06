DreamWorks Classic The Prince of Egypt (1998) Upgraded For Release On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

The Prince of Egypt 4k Blu-ray combo edition Buy on Amazon

DreamWorks’ animated classic The Prince of Egypt (1998) has been upgraded to 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

On 4k Blu-ray, The Prince of Egypt is presented in 2160p resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. The 4k movie features the HDR10 High Dynamic Range color specification for increased 10-bit color depth on screens that support it.

The English soundtrack is provided in DTS:X Master 7.1 Audio along with French and Spanish in DTS Digital Surround 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

In this 2-disc edition from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment/SDS, The Prince of Egypt is provided on 4k Blu-ray, 1080p Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD via a redeemable Movies Anywhere code.

Bonus materials include:

The Making of The Prince of Egypt

When You Believe Multi-Language Presentation

The Basics of Animation: The Chariot Race

Focus on Technical Effects

Feature Commentary with Directors Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells

The Prince of Egypt 4k Blu-ray combo edition from SDS is priced $24.99 on Amazon.