Netflix Launches New Feature To Manage Users & Password Sharing

One example of an instance of a device log-in to Netflix

Netflix recently launched a “Manage access and devices” feature where account holders can see where an account was used, when it was last watched, who was using it (indicated by profile), and on what device. The data even provides the IP address based on the device accessed.

The display of one particular log-in instance includes the following data:

Device Netflix Chrome MAC (Cadmium) HTML 5

Profile Jeff (Recently watched)

Last watched 12/17/22, 8:56 PM PST

Near Santa Monica, California

IP Address 0000.0000.0000.0000

Sign Out

Netflix Security & Privacy options

The feature can be found in the Security & Privacy settings under Account, where users will also find an option to “Sign out of all devices” and “Download your personal information.”

The data provided by Netflix is obviously not just for the account holder to sign out of devices that may not have been authorized, but also for Netflix to keep track of where the account is being used and who the password is being shared with.

The new feature is a reflection of upcoming policies that will block multiple users from sharing the same account outside of a primary location. According to the company, “People who do not live in your household will need to use their own account to watch Netflix.”

This doesn’t necessarily mean Netflix subscribers can’t watch away from their home or primary location, or that passwords cannot be shared with family members, but it does mean more strict enforcements of account sharing are coming soon in the US.

Also Read: Netflix Will Soon Block Users Outside Primary Account Location