Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Release Dates On Disc & Digital + Bonus Features & Exclusive Editions

Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is releasing soon to disc and digital. The film will first be available in digital formats on Feb. 1 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Feb. 7, 2023.

Disc/Digital Specs

In 4k (4k Blu-ray + Digital), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos with 2.0 Descriptive Audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Bonus Features

Bonus features on the Blu-ray include Envisioning Two Worlds, Passing the Mantle, Gag Reel, and Audio Commentary from Director Ryan Coogler, writer Joe Robert Cole, and Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Packaging

On Ultra HD Blu-ray disc, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been packaged in a Cinematic Universe Edition with a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. On 1080p Blu-ray, the movie is available in a single-disc edition with Digital Copy.

Price

The 4k Blu-ray Cinematic Universe Edition of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is priced $29.99 (List: $39.99) while the Blu-ray edition is priced $24.96 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Cinematic Universe Edition Buy on Amazon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Blu-ray/Digital Edition Buy on Amazon

Exclusive Editions

Best Buy has packaged Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in two distinct Limited Edition SteelBooks. One is labeled Wakanda while the other Talokan. Each 4k Blu-ray SteelBook is a combo edition with a Blu-ray and Digital Copy. See the two editions and purchase links below.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Talokan” SteelBook Edition Purchase at Best Buy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever “Wakanda” SteelBook Edition Purchase at Best Buy

Walmart is selling an exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in unique packaging of the Cinematic Universe Edition that comes with a collectible Marvel Studios Black Panther mask Enamel Pin. The exclusive is priced $32.96 (List: $39.99) at Walmart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 4k Blu-ray Walmart Exclusive with Limited Edition Enamel Pin Buy at Walmart