The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Now Streaming On Netflix (Theatrical Versions in HD)

Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy is now streaming on Netflix (starting Feb. 1, 2023) but only the theatrical versions and only in HD (1080p) resolution with Dolby Digital 5.1 audio.

The trilogy consists of The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003) adding up to a total of 558 minutes of pure Tolkien immersion.

However, if you want to watch The Lord of the Rings Trilogy in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio you will have to either purchase or rent the titles through a digital movie seller like Apple TV or pick up the 4k Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. (Read Review).

In case you were wondering if The Lord of the Rings Trilogy has left HBO Max where it has been available since the streaming service launched in 2020, it hasn’t. All three films are still available on the service in HD/5.1. And, HBO Max has the Extended Versions of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy which adds another 128 minutes to the total run time.

The Lord of the Rings films were nominated for and won numerous awards including Best Picture (The Return of the King), Best Director (The Return of the King), and Best Adapted Screenplay (The Return of the King).

