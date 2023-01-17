This week we’ve got some new 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray releases to tell you about. First off, Guy Ritchies’ Wrath of Man (2021) previously released on 1080p Blu-ray and DVD but is now available in a new 4k Blu-ray edition from Shout! Factory. Matt Reeves’ sci-fi thriller Cloverfield (2008) celebrates 15 years with a newly-packaged Limited Edition SteelBook. And, Paramount Presents releases their 37th title in the series with Double Jeopardy (1999).

On 1080p Blu-ray, Orion’s Till (2022) starring Danielle Deadwyler is available in a 2-disc/Digital combo edition from SDS. Lars von Trier’s Europe Trilogy is available in a 3-disc edition from The Criterion Collection with restored presentations of The Element of Crime, Epidemic, and Europa. And, The Menu (2022) starring has been released in a 2-disc Blu-ray/DVD/Digital edition from 20th Century Studios. See more releases below with links to purchase on Amazon.

New 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 17, 2023

4k Blu-ray

1080p Blu-ray