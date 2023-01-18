Violent Night Blu-ray, Digital, DVD & Rental Release Dates

Violent Night (2022) Blu-ray Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Universal’s Violent Night starring David Harbour is up for pre-order on Blu-ray in a Collector’s Edition with DVD and Digital Copy, and a single disc DVD Collector’s Edition on Jan. 24, 2023.

The digital version of Violent Night (available in 4k with Dolby Vision and Atmos) released Dec. 20, 2022 as an early home premiere ($24.99). Rental options for the movie will be available on Jan. 24, 2023.

On Blu-ray Disc, Violent Night is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, DVS 2.0, French DTS Digital Surround 5.1, and Spanish DTS-HD 7.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include deleted and extended scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, & more

Violent Night on Blu-ray with DVD and Digital Code is priced $24.98, while the DVD is priced $19.98.