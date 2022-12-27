The Menu Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital, & DVD

The Menu (2022) Blu-ray/Digital combo Buy on Amazon

20th Century Studios’ The Menu (2022) starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicholas Hoult is releasing to home media formats. The film will be available on disc formats on January 17, 2023, and in digital formats at least two weeks earlier in January, 2023.

On Blu-ray Disc the film is presented in 1080p video resolution at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 channel with subtitles in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

Open Kitchen: A Look Inside The Menu (Take a Seat at the table as cast, filmmakers, and culinary experts serve up key making-of ingredients.) First Course Second Course Dessert

Deleted Scenes

The Menu (2022) is priced $19.99 ($29.99) on Blu-ray and $14.99 ($19.99) on DVD. Buy on Amazon