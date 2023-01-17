Home4k Blu-rayMatt Reeves' Cloverfield Released In New 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition To Celebrate...
Matt Reeves’ Cloverfield Released In New 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition To Celebrate 15 Years

Paramount has released a newly-packaged 15th Anniversary edition of Matt Reeves’ Cloverfield. The 2-disc combo edition comes in a Limited Edition SteelBook case with new custom artwork and plastic slip sleeve (great for protecting the metal case from scratches!).

Like the previous 4k edition released in 2018, Cloverfield is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The English audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1, as well as French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, and Japanese languages in French in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in multiple languages.

Cloverfield (2008) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray with SteelBook packaging (1/17/23) is list-priced $30.99. Buy on Amazon

