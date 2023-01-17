Wrath of Man (2021) Is Now Available On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Wrath of Man (2021) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon

Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man (2021) starring Jason Statham is now available on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray from Shout! Factory. The 2-disc edition includes copies of the film on both 2160p Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p resolution with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The English soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 7.1, and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Wrath of Man on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copy (1/17/2023) is priced $27.99 US.

Synopsis: A mysterious armed car security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his co-workers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills, leaving the crew wondering who he is and from whence he came. Featuring a stellar cast including Statham (Death Race), Josh Hartnett (Lucky Number Slevin), Laz Alonso (The Boys), and Scott Eastwood (Suicide Squad)â€”and written and directed by auteur filmmaker Guy Ritchie (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels; Snatch), this breakneck-paced film delivers heart-wrenching twists and turns right up to its “”epic, grand finale”” (New York Post)!