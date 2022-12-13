Coraline now available on 4k Blu-ray in Standard & Limited SteelBook Editions with Dolby Atmos

Coraline 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Henry Selick’s stop-motion animated film Coraline has been upgraded to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The newly-restored film is available in a 2-disc edition with 4k Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray, as well as a Limited Edition SteelBook from Shout! Factory.

On 4k Blu-ray, Coraline is presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range formats. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos 7.1 channel audio.

The standard 4k Blu-ray edition is priced $19.99 (List: $29.99) while the Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $25.99 (List: $34.99) on Amazon.



Bonus Content

4K Restoration

Dolby Atmos 7.1 Mix

Inside LAIKA ”Discovering the Characters of Coraline Featuring Rare Test Footage

Inside LAIKA ”Revisiting the Puppets with LAIKA’s Animation Team

Character, Concept Art and Behind-the-Scenes Photo Galleries

Audio Commentary with Director Henry Selick and Composer Bruno Coulais

The Making of Coraline

Original Featurettes

Deleted Scenes

Feature-Length Storyboards

Art & Essay Mini-Book

Coraline has been released in several Blu-ray editions including a 3D Blu-ray print in 2009. The film is based on Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name and was Laika’s first feature film.

Synopsis: From Henry Selick, the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach, comes a visually stunning stop-motion feature! Coraline Jones is bored in her new home until she finds a secret door that leads into a world that’s just like her own…but better! But when this fantastical adventure turns dangerous and her “other” mother tries to keep her forever, Coraline must count on her resourcefulness and bravery to get home.