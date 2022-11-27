New Blu-ray Releases: Don’t Worry Darling, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan in 4k, The Borgias Complete Series, Westworld S4, & more!

New this week on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, Don’t Worry Darling arrives on both 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc, each with a second disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. Amazon Original Series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan will release on 4k Blu-ray Disc for the first time with Season and Season 2 in separate editions with HDR10 and Atmos. And, Westworld: Season Four – The Choice lands on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray from HBO Studios with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos sound. More shows arriving on Blu-ray this week include Ghosts – Season 1, The Borgias: The Complete Series, and The Offer 10-episode Limited Series.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Nov. 29, 2022

4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc

