Don’t Worry Darling releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

Don’t Worry Darling on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD on November 29, 2022.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray combo includes a DVD and Digital Copy. Bonus features include the featurette The Making of Don’t Worry Darling featurette and deleted scene Alice’s Nightmare.

The soundtrack on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Don’t Worry Darling on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.99 (List: $34.99) and Blu-ray $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.