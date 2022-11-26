Home4k Blu-rayDon't Worry Darling releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDVDNews

Don’t Worry Darling releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, & DVD

By HD Report
0
Don't Worry Darling 4k Blu-ray
Don’t Worry Darling on 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles and Florence Pugh is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD on November 29, 2022.

The 4k Blu-ray combo edition includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy, while the Blu-ray combo includes a DVD and Digital Copy. Bonus features include the featurette The Making of Don’t Worry Darling featurette and deleted scene Alice’s Nightmare.

The soundtrack on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Don’t Worry Darling on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.99 (List: $34.99) and Blu-ray $24.99 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.

Don't Worry Darling Blu-ray
Previous articleEngland vs USA World Cup How To Watch & Stream in 4k!
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved