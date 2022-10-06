Home4k Blu-rayTom Clancy's Jack Ryan Seasons 1 & 2 will release on 4k...
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Seasons 1 & 2 will release on 4k Blu-ray Disc

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season One 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

If you want to experience Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series in the best way possible for your home theater, both seasons will release on 4k Blu-ray Disc on November 1st, 2022.

The 2-disc editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution include eight episodes from each season of the Amazon Studios show that premiered in August 2018. A third season of the show premieres on Dec. 21, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray the show is presented in 2160p (4k) resolution at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. HDR is provided in HDR10. English audio is offered in 48kHz Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1, as well as French and German in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, German, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish.

Season One of Jack Ryan on 4k Blu-ray runs 400 minutes and includes all 8 episodes on 2 discs plus 4 deleted scenes from the pulse-pounding mission that started it all. The Season Two collection includes all 8 episodes with a total runtime of 368 minutes plus “adrenaline-filled” deleted scenes!

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season One and Season Two are each priced $34.99.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – Season Two 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon
