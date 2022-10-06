Westworld: Season 4 Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Release Date, Artwork & Details

Westworld: Season Four – The Choice 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Season 4 of HBO’s Westworld is arriving on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on November 29, 2022. The season, titled “The Choice,” premiered on June 26, 2022, and ended on August 14, 2022.

The Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions include all eight episodes from Season 4 as well as bonus content and the new exclusive featurette “Westworld: An Exploration of Humanity.”

On 4k Blu-ray Disc, Westworld is presented in 2160p Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1. Subitles are provided in English SDH and French.

Bonus features:

New Exclusive Featurette: Westworld: An Exploration of Humanity

Creating Westworld’s Reality

Westworld on the Road

Westworld’s Temperance: A Set Tour

Westworld: Season Four – The Choice is priced $49.99 on 4k Blu-ray (List: $54.99), $29.99 on Blu-ray Disc (List: $44.99).

