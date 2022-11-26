Home4k Blu-rayDevotion is up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital
Devotion is up for pre-order on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD & Digital

By HD Report
Devotion 4k Blu-ray
Devotion 4k Blu-ray

Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell just released to theaters in the US on November 23rd, but is already available to pre-order in home media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital (release dates TBD).

The 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions from Paramount each include a Digital Copy redeemable with a provided code. Bonus features and disc specs to be announced.

Devotion is priced $35.99 on 4k Blu-ray, $31.99 on Blu-ray, and $25.99 on DVD. Buy on Amazon

Synopsis: Devotion, an aerial war epic based on the bestselling book of the same name, tells the harrowing true story of two elite US Navy fighter pilots during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

Devotion Blu-ray
