Come On Apple, No Ethernet on the newest Apple TV 4K 64GB?

The new Apple TV 4k models have been introduced and will ship starting November 4th in 64GB and 128GB configurations. But one thing really makes the 128GB the only choice for home theater enthusiasts: Gigabit Ethernet. The 64GB model, unfortunately, only supports Wi-Fi connectivity.

Apple TV and Apple TV 4k media players have long been regarded as one the highest, if not the highest-quality streaming media player. To get the maximum out of your bandwidth without any interruptions it’s best “stay wired” through an ethernet cable (Category 6 cabling is the current home standard).

In addition, the 3rd-generation model supports HDR10+ out of the box, along with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 and Dolby Atmos, like the previous 4k models, are also supported. Storage capacity has increased to 128GB from the 64GB capacity of the 2nd-generation.

There is another advantage to the Ethernet/Wi-Fi model, and this applies to anyone with a connected home using the Matter standard. The 128GB model features Thread networking support while the 64GB model does not. This allows users to access smart home devices from the Home app on an iPhone or other device.

What else is new? Both of the new Apple TV 4k models have been improved with the A15 Bionic chip that’s also used in iPhone 13 and iPhone 14. Apple claims the new CPU is up to 50% faster than the last generation model, and boasts up to 30% faster GPU performance.

What has also changed is the new USB-C-powered Siri Remote. The change, a controversial one, is the result of the EU ruling on requiring one common charging port on devices like tablets and smartphones.

The size and weight of the 3rd-generation Apple TV 4K has gone down. The weight of the 128GB model is 7.5 ounces compared to the 15-ounce 2nd-generation model. The size is slightly smaller at 1.2” x 3.66” x 3.66” vs. 1.4” x 3.9” x 3.9”.

A much welcome change is the price of the Apple TV 4k. The Apple TV 4k 3rd-generation is priced $129 (64GB) and $149 (128GB). That’s a huge drop from the last generation 64GB model that retails for $199. It’s also interesting to note that while Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube model has gone up in price, Apple’s flagship 4k TV model has lowered.

See a comparison chart of Apple TV 4k 2nd-generation vs. 3rd-generation.