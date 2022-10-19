Are the MLB ALCS & NLCS Championship Series in 4k?

Are the 2022 MLB American League and National League Championship Series available in 4k with HDR? Yes. Well, at least the NLCS games are. That’s because FOX is producing the National League Championship Series games in 4k and providing the broadcast to providers that support the format.
So, while the NLCS games are available in SD, HD, and 4k UHD on FOX and FS1 (on designated 4k channels), the ALCS games are only available in SD and HD. Live streaming, for now, is only available in up to HD resolution.
4k resolution delivers video in 3840x2160p resolution in the common 16×9 aspect ratio used for HD and 4k TVs. The games also feature HLG High Dynamic Range on screens that support the format (most HDR TVs do).
4k TV is available with select providers including Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, and Verizon. See a 4k channel guide or HD channel guide. Read How To Get 4k HDR on DirecTV.
National League Championship Series (NLCS) 4k/HD/SD
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 1 – PHI 2, SD 0
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 2 – 1:35 PM FOX
Friday, October 21, 2022
San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 3 – 4:37 PM FS1
Saturday, October 22, 2022
San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 4 – 4:45 PM PM FOX
Sunday, October 23, 2022
San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 5* – 11:37 AM FS1
Monday, October 24, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FS1
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FOX
American League Championship Series (ALCS) HD/SD
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 1 – 4:37 PM TBS
Thursday, October 20, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 2 – 4:37 PM TBS
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Houston @ New York – Game 3 – 2:07 PM TBS
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Houston @ New York – Game 4 – 4:07 PM TBS
Monday, October 24, 2022
Houston @ New York – Game 5* – 1:07 PM TBS
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 6* – 3:07 PM TBS
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 7* – 4:37 PM TBS
*Games if necessary