Are the MLB ALCS & NLCS Championship Series in 4k?

Are the 2022 MLB American League and National League Championship Series available in 4k with HDR? Yes. Well, at least the NLCS games are. That’s because FOX is producing the National League Championship Series games in 4k and providing the broadcast to providers that support the format.

So, while the NLCS games are available in SD, HD, and 4k UHD on FOX and FS1 (on designated 4k channels), the ALCS games are only available in SD and HD. Live streaming, for now, is only available in up to HD resolution.

4k resolution delivers video in 3840x2160p resolution in the common 16×9 aspect ratio used for HD and 4k TVs. The games also feature HLG High Dynamic Range on screens that support the format (most HDR TVs do).

4k TV is available with select providers including Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, and Verizon. See a 4k channel guide or HD channel guide. Read How To Get 4k HDR on DirecTV.

National League Championship Series (NLCS) 4k/HD/SD

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 1 – PHI 2, SD 0

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 2 – 1:35 PM FOX

Friday, October 21, 2022

San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 3 – 4:37 PM FS1

Saturday, October 22, 2022

San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 4 – 4:45 PM PM FOX

Sunday, October 23, 2022

San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 5* – 11:37 AM FS1

Monday, October 24, 2022

Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FS1

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FOX

American League Championship Series (ALCS) HD/SD

Wednesday, October 19, 2022

New York @ Houston – Game 1 – 4:37 PM TBS

Thursday, October 20, 2022

New York @ Houston – Game 2 – 4:37 PM TBS

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Houston @ New York – Game 3 – 2:07 PM TBS

Sunday, October 23, 2022

Houston @ New York – Game 4 – 4:07 PM TBS

Monday, October 24, 2022

Houston @ New York – Game 5* – 1:07 PM TBS

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

New York @ Houston – Game 6* – 3:07 PM TBS

Wednesday, October 26, 2022

New York @ Houston – Game 7* – 4:37 PM TBS

*Games if necessary