MLB 2022 ALCS & NLCS Championship Game Schedule & HD/4k Channels

Want to know what channels the American League and National League Championship Series are on in HD and 4k? Both the ALCS & NLCS series are offered in HD resolution, but only the NLCS games are available in 4k/HDR.
The 2022 ALCS games are broadcast on TBS, while the NLCS games are available on either FOX or FS1. See the game schedule and HD channel listings below.
National League Championship Series (NLCS) 4k/HD/SD
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 2 – 1:35 PM FOX
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 1 – PHI 2, SD 0
Friday, October 21, 2022
San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 3 – 4:37 PM FS1
Saturday, October 22, 2022
San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 4 – 4:45 PM PM FOX
Sunday, October 23, 2022
San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 5* – 11:37 AM FS1
Monday, October 24, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FS1
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FOX
American League Championship Series (ALCS) HD/SD
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 1 – 4:37 PM TBS
Thursday, October 20, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 2 – 4:37 PM TBS
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Houston @ New York – Game 3 – 2:07 PM TBS
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Houston @ New York – Game 4 – 4:07 PM TBS
Monday, October 24, 2022
Houston @ New York – Game 5* – 1:07 PM TBS
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 6* – 3:07 PM TBS
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 7* – 4:37 PM TBS
*Games if necessary
TBS HD Channels
AT&T U-verse HD
TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113
CenturyLink
TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113
Charter Spectrum HD
TBS HD Ch. 33, 41, 733
Comcast XFINITY TV HD
TBS HD Ch. 1434
Cox Communication HD
TBS HD Ch. 1049
DIRECTV HD
TBS HD Ch. 247
DISH Network HD
TBS HD Ch. 139
Frontier HD
TBS HD Ch. 552
Optimum HD
TBS HD Ch. 739
Suddenlink
TBS HD Ch. 27
Time Warner / Spectrum Cable HD
TBS HD Ch. 41, 104
Verizon FiOS HD
TBS HD Channel 552
FOX HD Channels
AT&T U-verse HD
FOX HD Channel 1011
Century Link HD
FOX HD Channel 1010
Charter Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11
Comcast XFINITY TV HD
FOX HD Channel 805
Cox Communication HD
FOX HD Channel 1010
DirecTV HD
FOX HD Channel 10
DISH Network HD
FOX HD Channel 11
Frontier HD
FOX HD Channel
Optimum HD
FOX HD Channel 705
Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11
Suddenlink HD
FOX HD Channel 10
Time Warner / Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 709
Verizon FiOS HD
FOX HD Channel 505
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channels
AT&T U-verse HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 1652
Charter Spectrum HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 40, 436, 740
Comcast XFINITY TV HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 857
Cox Communication HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 1031
DirecTV HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 219
DISH Network HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 150
Time Warner Cable HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 78, 400
Verizon FiOS HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 583
4k/HDR Channels
4k TV is available with select providers including Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, and Verizon. See a 4k channel guide.
Did a channel change location? Please let us know in the comments.