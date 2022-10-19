HomeNewsMLB 2022 ALCS & NLCS Championship Game Schedule & HD/4k Channels
News

MLB 2022 ALCS & NLCS Championship Game Schedule & HD/4k Channels

By contributor
0
MLB logo on blue 16x9

Want to know what channels the American League and National League Championship Series are on in HD and 4k? Both the ALCS & NLCS series are offered in HD resolution, but only the NLCS games are available in 4k/HDR.

The 2022 ALCS games are broadcast on TBS, while the NLCS games are available on either FOX or FS1. See the game schedule and HD channel listings below.

National League Championship Series (NLCS) 4k/HD/SD

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 2 – 1:35 PM FOX

Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 1 – PHI 2, SD 0

Friday, October 21, 2022
San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 3 – 4:37 PM FS1

Saturday, October 22, 2022
San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 4 – 4:45 PM PM FOX

Sunday, October 23, 2022
San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 5* – 11:37 AM FS1

Monday, October 24, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FS1

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FOX

American League Championship Series (ALCS) HD/SD

Wednesday, October 19, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 1 – 4:37 PM TBS

Thursday, October 20, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 2 – 4:37 PM TBS

Saturday, October 22, 2022
Houston @ New York – Game 3 – 2:07 PM TBS

Sunday, October 23, 2022
Houston @ New York – Game 4 – 4:07 PM TBS

Monday, October 24, 2022
Houston @ New York – Game 5* – 1:07 PM TBS

Tuesday, October 25, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 6* – 3:07 PM TBS

Wednesday, October 26, 2022
New York @ Houston – Game 7* – 4:37 PM TBS

*Games if necessary

TBS HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD
TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113

CenturyLink
TBS HD Ch. 1112, 1113

Charter Spectrum HD
TBS HD Ch. 33, 41, 733

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
TBS HD Ch. 1434

Cox Communication HD
TBS HD Ch. 1049

DIRECTV HD
TBS HD Ch. 247

DISH Network HD
TBS HD Ch. 139

Frontier HD
TBS HD Ch. 552

Optimum HD
TBS HD Ch. 739

Suddenlink
TBS HD Ch. 27

Time Warner / Spectrum Cable HD
TBS HD Ch. 41, 104

Verizon FiOS HD
TBS HD Channel 552

FOX HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD
FOX HD Channel 1011

Century Link HD
FOX HD Channel 1010

Charter Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
FOX HD Channel 805

Cox Communication HD
FOX HD Channel 1010

DirecTV HD
FOX HD Channel 10

DISH Network HD
FOX HD Channel 11

Frontier HD
FOX HD Channel

Optimum HD
FOX HD Channel 705

Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 11

Suddenlink HD
FOX HD Channel 10

Time Warner / Spectrum HD
FOX HD Channel 709

Verizon FiOS HD
FOX HD Channel 505

FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channels

AT&T U-verse HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 1652

Charter Spectrum HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 40, 436, 740

Comcast XFINITY TV HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 857

Cox Communication HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 1031

DirecTV HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 219

DISH Network HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 150

Time Warner Cable HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 78, 400

Verizon FiOS HD
FOX SPORTS 1 HD Channel 583

4k/HDR Channels

4k TV is available with select providers including Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, and Verizon. See a 4k channel guide.

Did a channel change location? Please let us know in the comments.

Previous articleCome On Apple, No Ethernet on the newest Apple TV 4K 64GB?
contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

4k HDR TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved