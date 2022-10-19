MLB 2022 ALCS & NLCS Championship Game Schedule & HD/4k Channels

Want to know what channels the American League and National League Championship Series are on in HD and 4k? Both the ALCS & NLCS series are offered in HD resolution, but only the NLCS games are available in 4k/HDR.

The 2022 ALCS games are broadcast on TBS, while the NLCS games are available on either FOX or FS1. See the game schedule and HD channel listings below.

National League Championship Series (NLCS) 4k/HD/SD Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 2 – 1:35 PM FOX Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 1 – PHI 2, SD 0 Friday, October 21, 2022

San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 3 – 4:37 PM FS1 Saturday, October 22, 2022

San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 4 – 4:45 PM PM FOX Sunday, October 23, 2022

San Diego @ Philadelphia – Game 5* – 11:37 AM FS1 Monday, October 24, 2022

Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FS1 Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Philadelphia @ San Diego – Game 6* – 5:03 PM FOX American League Championship Series (ALCS) HD/SD Wednesday, October 19, 2022

New York @ Houston – Game 1 – 4:37 PM TBS Thursday, October 20, 2022

New York @ Houston – Game 2 – 4:37 PM TBS Saturday, October 22, 2022

Houston @ New York – Game 3 – 2:07 PM TBS Sunday, October 23, 2022

Houston @ New York – Game 4 – 4:07 PM TBS Monday, October 24, 2022

Houston @ New York – Game 5* – 1:07 PM TBS Tuesday, October 25, 2022

New York @ Houston – Game 6* – 3:07 PM TBS Wednesday, October 26, 2022

New York @ Houston – Game 7* – 4:37 PM TBS *Games if necessary

4k/HDR Channels 4k TV is available with select providers including Comcast, DirecTV, Dish, and Verizon. See a 4k channel guide.

