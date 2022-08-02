The Godfather Films Releasing In 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition Steelbooks

The Godfather Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Buy on Amazon

The trilogy of Godfather films including The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (Part III) will release in single-movie Limited Edition 4k Steelbooks and standard plastic case editions on October 11, 2022.

All three movies were previously released in 4k Ultra HD in The Godfather Trilogy that celebrated 50 years since the premiere of The Godfather in 1972 (read a review). However, the films were not available separately on 4k Blu-ray.

On 4k Blu-ray the films are presented in 2160p (4k) with Dolby Vision and HDR10 at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. English audio is provided in 24-bit Dolby TrueHD 5.1 as well as Dolby Digital 2.0 Mono (on the first two films).

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions from Paramount Home Media Distribution with original artwork on the covers, reverse, and inside spreads are list-priced between $25.99 and $30.99.

