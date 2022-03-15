The Godfather 4k Blu-ray Review: Restored & Remastered With Dolby Vision HDR

Paramount releases a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray edition of The Godfather Trilogy on March 22, 2022. The restored and remastered films have also been packaged in a new 1080p Blu-ray edition. Both formats (including a 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition pictured below) celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s 3x Oscar-winning film The Godfather. This is the first time the ‘Godfather’ movies have been available in 4K, and the color and contrast have been improved with Dolby Vision/HDR10 for those displays that support High Dynamic Range.

The collections also include The Godfather Coda The Death of Michael Corleonewhich was previously released to Blu-ray Disc and Digital in late 2020, but not in 4K. “The Definitive New Edit” from Director Francis Ford Coppola includes a new beginning and ending, and changes to several scenes, shots and music cues. For those of you wondering if previous cuts of The Godfather III are packaged in these collections, they are. The bonus disc contains both the theatrical and the 1991 cut of the third film in the franchise.

Read a full review of The Godfather (1972) on 4k Blu-ray disc.