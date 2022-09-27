Home4k Blu-raySound Of Metal Now Available on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray from The...
Sound Of Metal Now Available on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection

Sound of Metal 2019 4k Blu-ray
Sound of Metal (2019) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

2x Oscar-winning film Sound of Metal (2019) from Director Darius Marder is now available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc (Release Date: Sept. 27, 2022).

The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection includes a new conversation between Marder and filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, a new program about the film’s sound, and previously available bonus content.

The presentation of Sound of Metal on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray comes from a 4k digital master supervised by Marder with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Sound of Metal carries an MSRP of $49.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $39.99 (Blu-ray). Order on Amazon

Special Features

  • 4K digital master, supervised by director Darius Marder and cinematographer Daniël Bouquet, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • New conversation between Marder and filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, who share a story credit on the film
  • New program about the film’s sound, featuring Marder and sound designer Nicolas Becker
  • Music video for Abraham Marder’s song “Green,” featuring outtakes from the film
  • Featurettes
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Roxana Hadadi


