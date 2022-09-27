Sound Of Metal Now Available on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection

2x Oscar-winning film Sound of Metal (2019) from Director Darius Marder is now available on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc (Release Date: Sept. 27, 2022).
The 2-disc edition from The Criterion Collection includes a new conversation between Marder and filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, a new program about the film’s sound, and previously available bonus content.
The presentation of Sound of Metal on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray comes from a 4k digital master supervised by Marder with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.
Sound of Metal carries an MSRP of $49.99 (4k Blu-ray) and $39.99 (Blu-ray). Order on Amazon
Special Features
- 4K digital master, supervised by director Darius Marder and cinematographer Daniël Bouquet, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- New conversation between Marder and filmmaker Derek Cianfrance, who share a story credit on the film
- New program about the film’s sound, featuring Marder and sound designer Nicolas Becker
- Music video for Abraham Marder’s song “Green,” featuring outtakes from the film
- Featurettes
- Trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic Roxana Hadadi