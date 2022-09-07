HomeStreamingYouTube TVYouTube TV Rolls Out Dolby 5.1 On Apple TV & Fire TV
YouTube TV Rolls Out Dolby 5.1 On Apple TV & Fire TV

YouTube TV subscribers who own Apple TV and Fire TV streaming media players can now listen to Dolby 5.1 surround sound audio. The roll-out was announced by YouTube TV on Twitter yesterday where the tweet also promised support for game consoles is on the way.

The new 5.1 support for Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV follows last summer’s launch of the surround sound format for Google TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and Roku devices.

The 5.1 audio works for live streams, DVR, and video-on-demand content (as long as supported by the channel).

