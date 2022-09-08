HomeBlu-ray DiscGiveaway: Star Trek: Original Motion Picture Collection on Blu-ray Disc #StarTrekDay2022
Giveaway: Star Trek: Original Motion Picture Collection on Blu-ray Disc #StarTrekDay2022

Happy Star Trek Day! in honor of #StarTrekDay2022 (Thursday, Sept. 8) we’re giving away a copy of Star Trek: Original Motion Picture Collection on Blu-ray Disc! This classic 7-disc collection includes the original six movies and a bonus Blu-ray with almost 15 hours of extras! It’s a cool collection to add to your Star Trek memorabilia even if you have the new 4k Blu-ray edition.

To enter just Follow Us and comment on the Twitter post below with your favorite original Star Trek movie (you know, the ones featuring Kirk and Spock) and we’ll randomly pick a winner! Ends Friday, September 9, 2022 at midnight. The winner will be notified by message in Twitter.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. The prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Full Giveaway Rules

