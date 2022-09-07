Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD 11-Film Collection Dated For Release On 4k Blu-ray

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary Box Set Buy on Amazon

We’ve got the details on Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Collection releasing on November 12, 2022! The boxed set contains 11 films from the Sony Pictures archive, 10 of which make their debut in 4k for the first time.

Each film has been restored and remastered for presentation on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced color depth. Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (previously released on 4k Blu-ray) has been remastered with Dolby Vision HDR.

Extras include special features from each film such as archival materials and some new content. And, a booklet with a new essay about the legacy of Sony Pictures Classics. Codes for Digital Copies are also expected to be included. The digital movies (once redeemed) will play in 4k Ultra HD where supported (such as iTunes, Prime Video, Vudu, etc.).

The collection includes the following movies:

Call Me By Your Name (2017)

City of Lost Children (1995)

Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon (2000)

Orlando (1993)

Run Lola Run (1998)

SLC Punk (1998)

Still Alice (2014)

Synecdoche New York (2008)

The Celluloid Closet (1995)

The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

Volver (2006)

Special Features

All eleven films presented with Dolby Vision HDR for the most premium presentation possible

CROUCHING TIGER HIDDEN DRAGON also includes Dolby Atmos audio; all films include original theatrical audio, as well

Includes hours of special features across the films: a mix of archival materials and exciting new content

Also includes a booklet with an all-new essay about the legacy of Sony Pictures Classics and details about the included films

Sony Pictures Classics 30th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD Collection is priced $299.99 US. Buy on Amazon

