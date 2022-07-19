Zack Snyder’s Justice League Released For Digital Purchase

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is already available on HBO Max and on 4k Blu-ray Disc, but up until now has not been available to purchase as a digital title. Now, you can buy the flim in digital formats including 4k Ultra HD from most services (with the exception of Amazon where the best quality is HD).

The movie is priced $14.99 in Digital SD (Standard Definition), HD (High Definition), or UHD (Ultra HD Definition). The 4k Ultra HD format features Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos object-based audio (with supporting services).

Select digital retailers including Apple TV and Microsoft Movies & TV offer two pieces of bonus material. The first is the 24-minute Road to Justice league with reflections from director Zack Synder. The second is the 242-minute black and white version of the film titled “Justice is Gray.” In total, the digital purchase of Zack Snyder’s Justice League could land you 508 minutes of Justice League.

Here are popular digital services where you can purchase Zack Snyder’s Justice League:

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Digital 4k/HD

Amazon Prime Video – $14.99 SD/HD

Apple TV/iTunes – $14.99 SD/HD/UHD

Google Play/YouTube – $14.99 SD/HD/UHD

Microsoft Video – $14.99 SD/HD/UHD*

Movies Anywhere (directs customers to most services listed here)

Vudu – $14.99 SD/HD/UHD

* Includes bonus features

Bonus Features

“Road to Justice League – Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in DC Universe.” [24m]

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray [4h 2m]

Zack Snyder’s Justice League originated from the director’s original vision of Justice League which was completed in 2017 by Director Joss Whedon. Synder’s version more than doubles the length of the film to 242 minutes, adding the use of multiple aspect ratios to the visual experience.

We ranked Zack Snyder’s Justice League on 4k Blu-ray in our list of the Top 10 Best of 2021 for its superb video and audio quality, as well as creative use of variable aspect ratios throughout (see the 4:3 movie still above).

Also Read: Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy box set releasing to 4k Blu-ray