Home Streaming HBO Max Zack Snyder's Justice League 'Grey' Now Streaming On HBO Max
StreamingHBO MaxNews

Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘Grey’ Now Streaming On HBO Max

By hdreport
0

justice-league-grey-wonder-womanZack Snyder’s Justice League was perhaps one of the biggest streaming moments in history when it debuted Mar. 18 on HBO Max. A week later, the service has premiered a black and white version of the film that Snyder remade from the 2017 release.

As with the color version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the new black and white presentation features 4k resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. While many think of HDR as only improving color, the added bit depth can provide a greater range of black to white values.

Titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Grey, the director’s new edition is also presented in 4:3 aspect ratio, a format that is vastly different (essentially more square) than Justice League (2107) that is shown in widescreen 1.78:1.

The grey edition of Justice League is yet another reason to watch Justice League again, and there is no doubt without color to distract viewers will pick up on subtleties not noticed in color.

It’s also worth nothing Zack Snyder’s film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice released to theaters exactly 5 years ago on this day.

Related Articles:

Previous articleKing Kong (1976) Finally Releasing To Blu-ray
Next articleJustice League Fans May Get To See The Snyder Cut In Theaters
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

HBO Max

Justice League Fans May Get To See The Snyder Cut In Theaters

contributor - 0
As well as streaming Zack Snyder's Justice League in both color and black and white on HBO Max (in old school 4:3 aspect ratio)...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

King Kong (1976) Finally Releasing To Blu-ray

hdreport - 0
Check out that beautiful artwork! King Kong (1976) starring Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange will finally be released to Region 1 Blu-ray in a...
Read more
Blu-ray Disc

The Little Things releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

hdreport - 0
Warner Bros.' The Little Things starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 4, 2021. On Blu-ray, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

HDR On Twitter

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Justice League Fans May Get To See The Snyder Cut In Theaters

HBO Max contributor - 0
As well as streaming Zack Snyder's Justice League in both color and black and white on HBO Max (in old school 4:3 aspect ratio)...
Read more

Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘Grey’ Now Streaming On HBO Max

HBO Max hdreport - 0
Zack Snyder's Justice League was perhaps one of the biggest streaming moments in history when it debuted Mar. 18 on HBO Max. A week...
Read more

King Kong (1976) Finally Releasing To Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Check out that beautiful artwork! King Kong (1976) starring Jeff Bridges and Jessica Lange will finally be released to Region 1 Blu-ray in a...
Read more

The Little Things releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Blu-ray Disc hdreport - 0
Warner Bros.' The Little Things starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on May 4, 2021. On Blu-ray, the...
Read more
Load more

New Pre-Orders!

Support Us!

Related Articles:

© Copyright 2021 HD Report All Rights Reserved