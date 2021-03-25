Zack Snyder’s Justice League ‘Grey’ Now Streaming On HBO Max

Zack Snyder’s Justice League was perhaps one of the biggest streaming moments in history when it debuted Mar. 18 on HBO Max. A week later, the service has premiered a black and white version of the film that Snyder remade from the 2017 release.

As with the color version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the new black and white presentation features 4k resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. While many think of HDR as only improving color, the added bit depth can provide a greater range of black to white values.

Titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice is Grey, the director’s new edition is also presented in 4:3 aspect ratio, a format that is vastly different (essentially more square) than Justice League (2107) that is shown in widescreen 1.78:1.

The grey edition of Justice League is yet another reason to watch Justice League again, and there is no doubt without color to distract viewers will pick up on subtleties not noticed in color.

It’s also worth nothing Zack Snyder’s film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice released to theaters exactly 5 years ago on this day.