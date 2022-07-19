Home4kWhat Channel & Time Is The MLB All-Star Game On? Is It...
What Channel & Time Is The MLB All-Star Game On? Is It in 4k?

2022 MLB All Star Game logoThe 2022 MLB All-Star Game starts at 8:00 pm ET (5:00 pm PT) from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The TV announcers include Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

Is the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in 4k?

Yes, it is! FOX is broadcasting the upscaled production to 4k with HLG HDR and Dolby Digital Plus and can be picked up by supporting TV service providers such as DirecTV. See a list of 4k channels.

How To Listen

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is being covered by ESPN Radio. Announcers include Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville.

The Game

As is tradition, the game features the American League against the National League. Dodger’s pitcher Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start for the home team National League, while the Rays’ Shane McClanahan will start for the American League.

FACT: The American League has won the last eight All-Star Games since 2013.

