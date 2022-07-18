Get Sony’s X800M2 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $248

Step up your home theater game with Sony’s X800M2 4k Blu-ray Disc player. The deck is on sale for only $248 with free delivery – a savings of $81.99 (25%) off the listed price of $329.99. We did a hands-on review of the X800M2 and found the player to have excellent value for the price with support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones. Plus, it’s a standard 19″ width for typical home theater rack systems. Get more details on Amazon.

