Jurassic World Dominion Blu-ray Discs Disappear From Amazon

Jurassic World Dominion was, at one point, listed on Amazon in Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and 4k Blu-ray SteelBook editions. But recently, pre-orders and the links to those specific ‘Dominion’ product skus have broken.

We don’t really know why. The physical media is being distributed by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment which typically has no problem selling discs in advance on Amazon. The lack of pre-order options makes one think of the last several years of Disney films that would not show up on Amazon until days or even weeks after the street date.

However, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart all list the various Blu-ray editions of Jurassic World Dominion, including a Jurassic World: Ultimate Edition Gift Set, 4k Blu-ray 6-Movie Collection, and Blu-ray 6-Movie Collection.

The release date for Jurassic World Dominion is not yet known. On Amazon, when the discs were listed, the date was set to December 2022 to avoid confusion (that would be an extremely long wait for a recent movie release). Walmart dates some of the discs for release on Dec. 1, 2049 and others are dated Dec. 1, 2099. Guess they don’t want anybody confusing those dates with actual dates.

An early digital release of Jurassic World Dominion is expected on Thursday, July 14 that may sell for $29.99 (the price of a typical premium “home premiere” of a movie).

The standard 4k Blu-ray edition of Jurassic World Dominion is priced $29.99 (List: $49.98) while the 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is list priced $34.99. The standard Blu-ray edition is priced $24.99 (List: $39.99).

Jurassic World Dominion will also be available in the Jurassic World Ultimate Collector’s Gift Set with a collectible statue of Blue and Beta (Edition of 700). The Jurassic World Ultimate Collector’s Gift Set is priced $159.99 at Best Buy and $149.96 at Walmart.

There is also a less expensive 6-Movie Collection on 4k Blu-ray Disc priced $79.99 and Blu-ray Disc priced $54.99. So far, the only artwork that looks final is the Jurassic World Ultimate Collector’s Gift Set (pictured below).







