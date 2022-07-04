Deal Alert: Sony’s X800M2 4k Blu-ray Player Is Only $248

Home4kDeal Alert: Sony’s X800M2 4k Blu-ray Player Is Only $248
By DealFinder
Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player (2019)
Sony UBP-X800M2 4K UHD Blu-Ray Disc Player (2019) Buy on Amazon

Sony’s X800M2 4k Blu-ray player is on sale during the July 4th weekend for only $248 with free delivery. That’s a savings of $81.99 (25%) off the listed price of $329.99. We did a hands-on review of the X800M2 and found the player to have excellent value for the price. The X800M2 offers both Dolby Vision and HDR10, Dolby Atmos/DTS:X, DSEE HX audio, and Bluetooth listening on headphones. Plus, it’s a standard 19″ width for typical rack systems. Get more details on Amazon.

