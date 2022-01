Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2 has been dated for release on Blu-ray and DVD on March 15, 2022.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Vikings are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Bonus features include The Epic Worlds of Vikings, The Vikings Series Finale (with audio commentary), and deleted scenes.

The second volume of Season 6 arrives simultaneously with Vikings: The Complete Series 27-disc collection also on Blu-ray and DVD.

Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 2 on Blu-ray is priced $30.99 on Amazon.