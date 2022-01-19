HomeBlu-ray DiscVikings: The Complete Series dated for Blu-ray & DVD
Vikings: The Complete Series dated for Blu-ray & DVD

Vikings The Complete Series Blu-ray

Vikings: The Complete Series has been dated for release on Blu-ray & DVD on March 15, 2022.

The 27-disc collections from Warner Bros. include all 89 episodes from 6 seasons of the show that aired on History.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Vikings are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Bonus features include Deleted Scenes, Extended Episodes, Audio Commentaries, and 25 Featurettes.

The complete series edition arrives simultaneously with the Season 6 of Vikings also on Blu-ray and DVD.

Vikings: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $152.99 on Amazon.

Vikings The Complete Series Blu-ray back

