Vikings: The Complete Series dated for Blu-ray & DVD

Vikings: The Complete Series has been dated for release on Blu-ray & DVD on March 15, 2022.

The 27-disc collections from Warner Bros. include all 89 episodes from 6 seasons of the show that aired on History.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Vikings are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Bonus features include Deleted Scenes, Extended Episodes, Audio Commentaries, and 25 Featurettes.

The complete series edition arrives simultaneously with the Season 6 of Vikings also on Blu-ray and DVD.

Vikings: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $152.99 on Amazon.