Dune, Spencer, Halloween Kills & More Blu-ray Releases This Week

This is a great to start off the year especially in 4k Blu-ray releases. At the top of the most popular movies this week is Dune (2021) from Director Denis Villeneuve. The film arrives in several Blu-ray editions (even 3D!) after hitting theaters and HBO Max last fall. Also popular this week is Halloween Kills starring Jamie Lee Curtis on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray — both of which include the Theatrical and Extended version with alternate ending. In addition, Spencer starring Kristen Stewart releases to a single-disc Blu-ray edition from NEON. And, The Great Escape (1963) and Juice (1992) both get upgraded to 4k disc. See more Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 11, 2022

4k Blu-ray

3D Blu-ray

Blu-ray

