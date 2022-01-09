Dune, Spencer, Halloween Kills & More Blu-ray Releases This Week

This is a great to start off the year especially in 4k Blu-ray releases. At the top of the most popular movies this week is Dune (2021) from Director Denis Villeneuve. The film arrives in several Blu-ray editions (even 3D!) after hitting theaters and HBO Max last fall. Also popular this week is Halloween Kills starring Jamie Lee Curtis on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray — both of which include the Theatrical and Extended version with alternate ending. In addition, Spencer starring Kristen Stewart releases to a single-disc Blu-ray edition from NEON. And, The Great Escape (1963) and Juice (1992) both get upgraded to 4k disc. See more Blu-ray releases below with links to Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Jan. 11, 2022
4k Blu-ray
- Dune (2021) – Special Edition
- Dune (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Halloween Kills (2021)
- Halloween Kills (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Juice (1992)
- Juice (1992) – 4k SteelBook
- The Great Escape (1963)
3D Blu-ray
- Dune (2021) – 3D Blu-ray
Blu-ray
- Dune (2021)
- Halloween Kills (2021)
- Heaven’s Lost Property Final – The Movie: Eternally My Master
- Spencer (2021)
- The Celebration (1998) – Criterion Collection
- The Temp (1993)
- Whispers in the Dark (1992)
