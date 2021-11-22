HomeBlu-ray Disc'Spencer' Release Dates on Digital, Blu-ray, & DVD
‘Spencer’ Release Dates on Digital, Blu-ray, & DVD

Spencer Blu-ray angle

Spencer (2021) starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana will release to Digital formats on Nov. 23 followed by Blu-ray and DVD on Jan. 11, 2022.

On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p at 1.6:1 aspect ratio with an English DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

The total runtime of the feature is 111 minutes. The Blu-ray Disc includes “The Making of Spencer” extra bonus content.

Description: During her Christmas holidays with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, Diana Spencer, struggling with mental health problems, decides to end her decade-long marriage to Prince Charles.

Spencer on Blu-ray Disc is priced $17.98 (List: $25.99) on Amazon.



Spencer Blu-ray back

