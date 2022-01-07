Dune (2021) Blu-ray Editions Including Best Buy, Target, & Walmart Exclusives

What could end up being one of the best 4k home theater experiences of 2022, Dune (2021) will release to Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, and 4k Blu-ray on January 11, 2022.
The three “big box” retailers in the US will all have their own exclusive disc editions of Dune, all releasing the same day.
Oddly enough, neither Target or Walmart will offer 4k discs, only 2k Blu-rays for their exclusives. However, the 2-disc combo editions from Warner Bros. will include a copy on DVD and code for Digital HD.
On 4k Blu-ray, Dune is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at variable aspect ratios (2.39:1, 1.78:1). The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channels with subtitles in English SDH, Spanish, and French.
Bonus features include three “Filmbooks” two “Inside Dune” featurettes, My Desert, My Dune, Designing the Sandworm, A New Soundscape, and more (see the list below).
Dune (2021) is priced $29.99 on 4k Blu-ray, $35.49 on 3D Blu-ray, and $24.99 on traditional Blu-ray (on Amazon).
An exclusive 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition (pictured below) from Best Buy is priced $34.99. A Target exclusive Blu-ray edition (pictured below) is priced $28.99. And, a Walmart Blu-ray exclusive edition is priced $29.96.
Bonus Features
- The Royal Houses
- Filmbooks: House Atreides
- Filmbooks: House Harkonnen
- Filmbooks: The Spice Melangelnside Dune – The Training Room
- Inside Dune: The Space Harvester
- Inside Dune: The Sardaukar Battle
- Building the Ancient Future
- My Desert, My Dune
- Constructing the Orniyhropters
- Designing the Sandworm
- Beware the Baron
- Wardrobe From Another World
- A New Soundscape
Blu-ray Edition
3D Blu-ray Edition
Best Buy Exclusive 4k SteelBook
Target Exclusive Blu-ray
Walmart Exclusive Blu-ray
4k Blu-ray (reverse)