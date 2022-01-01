Halloween Kills releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray with Extended & Alternate Endings

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills will release to 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions on Jan, 11, 2022. Each edition includes the Theatrical Cut and Extended Cut of the film, along with an Alternate Ending.

On 4k Blu-ray, Halloween Kills is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Both Blu-ray formats feature Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus Materials

Gag Reel

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Haddonfield’s Open Wounds

The Kill Team

Strode Family Values

1978 Transformations

The Power of Fear

Kill Count

Feature Commentary with Director/Co-writer David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Judy Greer

Halloween Kills on Blu-ray is priced $22.96 (List: $34.98), on 4k Blu-ray $27.96 (List: $44.98), and in Digital HD/UHD for $19.99 on Amazon.



