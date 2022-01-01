Home4kHalloween Kills releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray with Extended & Alternate...
Halloween Kills releasing to Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray with Extended & Alternate Endings

Halloween Kills 4k Blu-rayDavid Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills will release to 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray combo editions on Jan, 11, 2022. Each edition includes the Theatrical Cut and Extended Cut of the film, along with an Alternate Ending.

On 4k Blu-ray, Halloween Kills is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The Blu-ray is presented in 1080p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Both Blu-ray formats feature Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus Materials

  • Gag Reel
  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • Haddonfield’s Open Wounds
  • The Kill Team
  • Strode Family Values
  • 1978 Transformations
  • The Power of Fear
  • Kill Count
  • Feature Commentary with Director/Co-writer David Gordon Green, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Judy Greer

Halloween Kills on Blu-ray is priced $22.96 (List: $34.98), on 4k Blu-ray $27.96 (List: $44.98), and in Digital HD/UHD for $19.99 on Amazon.

