Giveaway: HBO’s The Pacific 10-Part Miniseries on Blu-ray Disc

We’re giving away a copy of HBO’s 10-part miniseries The Pacific on Blu-ray Disc! (Value $49.99) To enter, just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway. The contest ends Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at midnight.
This 6-disc set from Warner Bros. includes all episodes of the series that aired in 2010, along with bonus features and picture-in-picture option. On Blu-ray, episodes of The Pacific are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.
We're giving away a copy of HBO's miniseries "The Pacific" 6-disc Blu-ray set! Just Follow Us & Retweet to enter. One winner. Ends Dec. 7, 2021 at midnight PT. US residents only.
Details: https://t.co/jGRyjb1jfk
#ThePacific #HBO #giveaways #giveaway #StevenSpielberg @HBO pic.twitter.com/Zf8UnihOAn
— HD Report (@hdreport) December 2, 2021
Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. The prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Full Giveaway Rules