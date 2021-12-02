HomeBlu-ray DiscGiveaway: HBO's The Pacific 10-Part Miniseries on Blu-ray Disc
Giveaway: HBO’s The Pacific 10-Part Miniseries on Blu-ray Disc

By hdreport
The Pacific HBO Series Blu-ray rev
We’re giving away a copy of HBO’s 10-part miniseries The Pacific on Blu-ray Disc! (Value $49.99) To enter, just Follow Us on Twitter and Retweet the giveaway. The contest ends Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 at midnight.

This 6-disc set from Warner Bros. includes all episodes of the series that aired in 2010, along with bonus features and picture-in-picture option. On Blu-ray, episodes of The Pacific are presented in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Disclaimer: The giveaway is open to US residents only. Only one entry per Twitter account. If you’ve won a giveaway from us in the last six months you are not eligible. The prize must be claimed within 48 hours or another winner will be chosen. Full Giveaway Rules


