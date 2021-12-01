Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook

HomeBlu-ray DiscShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings now on Blu-ray, 4k...
Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Nov. 30, 2021. A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is also available from Best Buy, as well as an exclusive Target edition with limited edition foil-etched prints (pictured below).

The Blu-ray combo editions from Disney/Buena Vista include a code to redeem a Digital Copy from Movies Anywhere. The 4k Blu-ray combo edition also includes an extra Blu-ray disc.

The Blu-ray and DVD editions of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are priced $24.99 (Blu-ray) and $29.99 (4k Blu-ray). The exclusive 4k SteelBook from Best Buy and Target Exclusive 4k Blu-ray are priced $34.99.



Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 4k SteelBook open
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) Best Buy 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

 

Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings Target Exclusive
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021) 4k Blu-ray Target Exclusive

